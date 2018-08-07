There will be no clucking around Crown Point.
That's the word from a Crown Point City Council committee which reviewed a request from a resident to revise its laws so she can keep a chicken coop with up to four chickens in her backyard.
Last month, Susan Trask asked the City Council if she could keep the chickens at her property just off the downtown square. Trask pointed out she and her family have raised chickens in the past.
She said it serves as an educational benefit to her four children, and they've been able to learn about animals and have been responsible for the care of the chickens.
Trask made another appeal to the council Monday night, reading an email from Valparaiso Mayor Jon Costas.
In June 2016, the Valparaiso City Council adopted an amendment to an ordinance allowing residents to have up to four chickens in the city where permissible by covenants, with guidelines. Hens, for example, must be kept securely enclosed on the owner’s property at all times.
The ordinance has several other requirements, including that a chicken coop, or enclosed structure, must be provided to shelter the chickens. The ordinance previously only allowed chickens on properties of at least 5 acres.
Trask said Costas told her property values had not decreased in Valparaiso as a result of the chickens.
Crown Point Councilman Chad Jeffries, who is also a member of the ordinance committee, said although Trask made a good case for herself, the committee was not recommending the council make any changes in its ordinance.
"We don't normally see remonstrance there because it's an informal setting, but there were several calls made to committee members," he said.
"Recently, there was a CDC (Centers for Disease Control) report about 200 families in 44 states where they had contracted salmonella. If you look at our code, it doesn't just talk about chickens, it also talks about goats and other animals. If we amend that code to allow chickens, where does it end? The next person may come in and want to raise sheep. We just thought that at this point, this isn't something we're going to do."
Jeffries said Trask is passionate and he gives her kudos for that. "She's welcome to come and talk to the other council members, but we are not making any recommendations for changes in that ordinance," he said.