Notre Dame Federal Credit Union was named one of the Best Credit Unions to Work For in the nation by American Banker magazine for the fourth straight year.

The trade publication honored the South Bend-based credit union, which opened its first Lake County branch in Whiting, by ranking it fifth among credit unions with between $1 billion and $2 billion in assets.

Notre Dame Federal Credit Union ranked 51st overall.

American Banker commissioned the independent research firm Best Companies Group, which specializes in such rankings, to put out the annual list. It used employee satisfaction surveys, employer questionnaires and other metrics to narrow down the more than 5,000 credit unions nationwide to a list of 70.

"Being named a Best Credit Union to Work For four years running is a testament to the culture of Notre Dame Federal Credit Union, cultivated by our employees’ unwavering commitment to serving our communities and dedication to helping our member/owners," Notre Dame FCU President and CEO Tom Gryp said.

Notre Dame Federal Credit Union dates back to 1941, when it was founded in the Administration Building at the University of Notre Dame. It's independent of the private Catholic university and now has assets of more than $1 billion and more than 60,000 members nationwide.