Jesse Hunt was named Notre Dame Credit Union's new Northwest Indiana market president.

Hunt, who also serves as Notre Dame Credit Union's director of commercial lending, will oversee the credit union's Northwest Indiana team, which consists of bankers who hail from or have ties to Lake County. He will work out of its branch on 119th Street in downtown Whiting.

He's a Whiting native and a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School in Hammond's Robertsdale neighborhood just down the street from the credit union. He went to Purdue University Northwest in Hammond and has maintained a bond with the community over the years, such as by serving as vice president of the Whiting-Robertsdale Chamber of Commerce.

He was named to The Times of Northwest Indiana’s 20 Under 40 list last year and recognized as the Best Banker by Times readers in this year's Best of the Region Awards.

“Everyone deserves the opportunity to benefit from a local financial institution that truly has their best interests in mind and puts people over profit. Northwest Indiana is a big part of who I am, and I want to represent the people and communities we serve to make them proud. My goal is to increase the financial wherewithal for all our Member/Owners through honest banking practices and sound fiscal management.”

Hunt chairs the Salvation Army of Northwest Indiana’s Finance Committee and the Big Shoulders Fund Northwest Indiana Founders Advisory Council.

Notre Dame Federal Credit Union dates back to 1941 and now has assets of more than $1 million and 60,000 members. The South Bend-based credit is not affiliated with the university though it did get its start in the administration building there.