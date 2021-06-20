 Skip to main content
Number of property tax appeals drops
urgent

Porter County Administration Building (copy)

The Porter County Administration Building in downtown Valparaiso

 Doug Ross, file, The Times

VALPARAISO — The number of appeals of property tax assessments is the lowest since Porter County Assessor Jon Snyder took office in 2011, he said.

The deadline to file an appeal was June 15.

Fewer than 1,000 appeals were filed this year, Snyder said, despite record growth in assessed valuation throughout the county.

“I am pleasantly surprised with the lack of appeals this year and look forward to resolving them in a timely fashion,” he said. “The trust that Porter County residents have placed into our valuations is encouraging, and we hope that we can continue these trends into the future.”

Snyder expected the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to spur additional appeals, he said.

On May 1, an appeal notice was mailed to all Porter County taxpayers, which triggered a 45-day period during which appeals could be filed.

Snyder urged anyone with questions or concerns to call the county assessor’s office at 219-465-3460 or visit the office in person at the Porter County Administration Building at 155 Indiana Ave., Suite 211, in downtown Valparaiso.

