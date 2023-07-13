Family nurse practitioner Jennifer Aversano has joined Northwest Medical Group, the health care system with hospitals in Valparaiso, LaPorte and Knox.

She has a special interest in cancer care.

The hematology and oncology nurse practitioner joined the practice of Tareq Braik and Mary Klein in Valparaiso. They practice medicine at Northwest Health–Hematology & Oncology in the medical plaza next to Northwest Health–Porter at 85 E. U.S. 6.

Aversano earned both her master and her bachelor of science in nursing degrees from Chamberlain College of Nursing in Downers Grove, Illinois.

"As an advanced practice nurse, she provides assessment and treatment for benign and malignant blood disorders, as well as for lung, breast, gastrointestinal and head and neck cancers," Northwest Health said in a news release.

Aversano, Braik and Klein all accept Medicare, Medicaid and most insurance plans at Northwest Health–Hematology & Oncology in Valparaiso.

To schedule an appointment, call 219-983-6260.