NWI county fairs still planning for summer festivities amid COVID-19 pandemic

For many, fried food, carnival rides, bustling grandstands and 4-H exhibits define the summer county fair experience.

Meeting friends on the midway and walking around until carnival attractions light up the sky often define the beginning, or sometimes the end, of summer.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic has brought fair and festival leaders into uncharted territory, said Ellen Wilson-Pruitt, president of the Indiana Association of Fairs and Festivals.

"We have had some county fairs that have either canceled or postponed or modified their fairs, particularly those that are held in June because it's associated with 4-H," Wilson-Pruitt said. "4-H sent out a mandate that they would not have any meetings or gatherings or anything through the last of June."

Some fairs are even considering hosting virtual livestock shows, Wilson-Pruitt said.

Though some fairs have been canceled throughout the state, Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties are taking everything one day at a time, fair board members told The Times.

County fairs in the Region

As of Friday, the Lake, Porter and LaPorte county fairs are expected to continue according to schedule.