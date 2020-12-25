NWI Cub Scouts spread Christmas cheer with caroling

PORTAGE — Eight Cub Scouts warmed the hearts of nursing home residents this week by spreading Christmas cheer for all to hear.

For about an hour Wednesday, the scouts with Pack 1517, Den 5, along with some family members, enjoyed the unseasonably warm weather by belting out Christmas carols to residents at Golden LivingCenter in Portage from outside their windows, Den Leader Tiffany Palmer said.

"We had a loudspeaker and the kids had megaphones, and they danced, and they had little light-up stuff," said Palmer, whose two sons are in the pack.

Dressed in their best Christmas wear, the carolers visited each window around the building, whether the curtains were open or not. Palmer estimated they passed around 100 windows, if not more.

"The kids would go up and sing to them (residents) in their bed, and they would just lift their arm up and wave and smile," Palmer said. "I was crying half the time because the residents were just so overcome with joy because they just haven't seen people in so long."

Last year, the Hobart-based pack visited the nursing home and sang carols indoors to a group of about 10, Palmer recalled Thursday, noting this year's trip was "extra special" because of its similarity to door-to-door caroling.