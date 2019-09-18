NWI dietitians: How to make school lunches healthy, economical and fun

Ditch the disposables

Large pieces of whole fruit are not only nutritious and cost-effective in-season, but they also can be added to a lunchbox as is. You save money on sandwich bags and help the environment. And boiled eggs need no package, either.

Uncrustables, Lunchables or pre-made sandwiches can cut down on time, but can get expensive and are heavily packaged.

Allison Forajter, a clinical dietitian with Community Hospital, recommends making your own versions. Make your own nut butter and jelly sandwich and then use a cookie cutter to make fun shapes, she said, and create your own kit with crackers, cheese and a protein. “Jimmy John’s even sells day-old bread at a lower cost, and you can make your own sub sandwiches at home,” Forajter said.

“There are many reusable plastic containers and reusable bags you can find in stores and online. Invest in an insulated bag and freezer packs to help keep food cold. Both of these will promote less waste,” said Megan Potosky, clinical dietitian with Porter Regional Hospital.

“You also can pack silverware from home instead of plastic to save money and reduce waste as well. Buying items in bulk and then portioning out into reusable containers versus buying single-serve items are an easy way to save some money while also helping the environment.”