NWI drive-thru displays light the way to holidays

"We wanted to bring this back to this area and with it bring back the spirit of the season," Simonovski said.

His venue, which is co-owned by Jovan Josifovski, also gives back a portion of its proceeds to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Tickets are $25 per car and can be purchased by going to wonderlightsnwi.com.

Melissa Sickinger and her husband, Josh Sickinger, had a similar intent as Simonovski when they opened for the first time last year their drive-thru lighting display at their venue, Harvest Tyme.

"Last year was the first year we had Christmas lights," Melissa Sickinger said.

She said she and her husband thought last year was the perfect year due to lingering COVID-19 concerns of a lot of families.

"We have a 5- and a 7-year-old, and we knew a lot of those traditions from previous years weren't an option," she said.

Harvest Tyme started out as a pumpkin picking farm in 2008 and still continues as that format in the fall. It also has evolved into other things, including a seasonal sunflower-picking farm.