NWI drive-thru displays light the way to holidays

MERRILLVILLE — Four-year-old Holden Bratcher called the new drive-thru holiday lights attraction off U.S. 30 "way cool."
Holden, his mom, Abby Scherer, and grandfather David Trowbridge had just completed the half-mile drive-thru show at the Winter WonderLights, 7595 E. Lincoln Highway.
A similar starry-eyed reaction came from Mason Clark, 4, who came to see the lighting display with his dad, Josh Clark, and grandmother Laura Ayers.
"Awesome," was the description given by Mason.
Winter WonderLights just opened this season and is the newest drive-thru holiday lighting display on the block.
Its website says: "Be mesmerized by over a half mile of lights while listening to your favorite holiday music. Drive by giant characters, twinkling trees, colorful tunnels and more. Fun for all ages, socially safe and a memorable experience."
There's other drive-thru holiday lighting displays in Northwest Indiana to sample, including Harvest Tyme, 17904 Grant St., Lowell, and the Porter County Parks & Recreation Winter Lights Drive-thru at Sunset Hill Farm County Park, 775 Meridian Road in Valparaiso.
Winter WonderLights is open from 5 to 10 p.m. seven days a week through Jan. 2, said Kris Simonovski, one of the two owners.
"We wanted to bring this back to this area and with it bring back the spirit of the season," Simonovski said.
His venue, which is co-owned by Jovan Josifovski, also gives back a portion of its proceeds to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Tickets are $25 per car and can be purchased by going to wonderlightsnwi.com.
Melissa Sickinger and her husband, Josh Sickinger, had a similar intent as Simonovski when they opened for the first time last year their drive-thru lighting display at their venue, Harvest Tyme.
"Last year was the first year we had Christmas lights," Melissa Sickinger said.
She said she and her husband thought last year was the perfect year due to lingering COVID-19 concerns of a lot of families.
"We have a 5- and a 7-year-old, and we knew a lot of those traditions from previous years weren't an option," she said.
Harvest Tyme started out as a pumpkin picking farm in 2008 and still continues as that format in the fall. It also has evolved into other things, including a seasonal sunflower-picking farm.
Tickets, at a cost of $25 per car, to the holiday drive-thru must be purchased online and then families can cruise through.
Go to harvesttymefun.com to purchase tickets and for more information.
Hours and dates for the Christmas Tyme Light schedule are 5 to 9 p.m. through Dec. 23 and also Dec. 25 through 30. The venue is closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
"We have Santa greeting the guests and a vendor selling hot chocolate and cookies," Sickinger said.
Each part of the venue features a different section, including a Frozen section, tunnels and a Christian theme with a Nativity Scene at the end.
"We definitely want to make it an experience," Sickinger said.
One of the longtime holiday lights drive-thru displays is at Sunset Hill Farm County Park, 775 Meridian Road in Valparaiso.
Visitors can drive past the displays through New Year’s. The lights come on at dusk and stay on until 10 p.m. each night.
Driving through the park to see the lights is free, but a donation box is available for those who would like to contribute, parks public relation coordinator Taylor Bundren said.
"Families can drive through as many times as they like," Bundren said.
For more information about the park's Winter Lights, call the Porter County Parks at 219-465-3586.
