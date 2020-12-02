NWI family pleads for help finding lost dog with medical conditions, offers $500 reward

HAMMOND – A Region family is pleading for help in finding a 5-year-old girl’s lost dog who is in need of medication. The family is offering a $500 reward for the return of Coco the Doberman.
Coco has been missing from his Hammond home since Saturday, owner Daniela Bautista said. He was last seen at his residence on 177th Street and is believed to be in the south Hammond or Munster area.
The family is worried for Coco’s safety because he is in need of medication and has seizures. The dog is a close companion of Bautista’s 5-year-old daughter, whose only Christmas wish is to have Coco back home, family said.
“She is extremely upset, Bautista said. “We have already reached out to everyone but just feel that someone has him but doesn’t want to give him back. He used to help my daughter sleep at night. It has been really rough for her lately.”
The black and tan male Doberman has a distinct white spot on his chest. The family has been searching for the dog
Bautista said anyone with information on the dog’s whereabouts can contacted 219-315-6850 or 219-315-5465.
