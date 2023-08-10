Downtown Gary will be busy this weekend.

The Gary Community Partnership Corporation will host the GCP Back to Health 3K Run, Jog, Walk Health Fair at Gateway Park Saturday morning. The Decay Devils will host the Downtown Gary Photo Walk at 11 a.m. at the Hudson Campbell Sports & Fitness Center and the NWI Flavors of the Region festival in Gateway Park all day long.

The Gary Community Partnership Back to Health and School 3K Run, Jog, Walk and Health Fair will take place from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday at Gateway Park at 350 Broadway. There will be a run, health vendors, exercise, health screenings, vaccinations and school supplies for students going back to school.

The Downtown Gary Photo Walk will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Hudson Campbell Sports & Fitness Center at 455 Massachusetts Street in downtown Gary. The Decay Devils urban preservation, artist and photographer group, whose name is a play on daredevils exploring decaying buildings, will lead people on a tour of downtown to photograph historic buildings and art murals.

Northwest Indiana Flavors of the Region festival will bring together a Taste of Chicago-like sampling of Northwest Indiana cuisine to Gateway Park from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. It's being staged by the Decay Devils, NWI Food Council, Faith Farms and The Gary Historical Society.

"If you're looking for good food, art and music, we'll have food vendors from all across the Region," Decay Devils President Tyrell Anderson said. "We'll have a DJ playing pop music. We'll have R&B throughout the day. We'll have something for everyone."

It will feature 10 food vendors from as far away as South Bend offering an array of food vendors serving barbecue, pizza, fresh fruit and other fare. There will be an array of live music, including R&B, hip hop and jazz.

"First and foremost, it's about food from across the Region," Anderson said. "But there's a lot of different areas of interest."

It will feature a performance by violinist Dominique Hammons, who plays R&B and pop hits.

Several nonprofits will take part. People will be able to enjoy yoga, cooking demonstration sessions and art.

"We're trying to bring people downtown to showcase it," Anderson said. "But we're also from a Region standpoint trying to bring people together."

The Legacy Foundation, the City of Gary, US Steel and Indiana Humanities are sponsoring the NWI Flavors of the Region event, which is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit decaydevils.org.