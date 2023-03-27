HAMMOND — The Northwest Indiana Food Council is hosting a screening of the documentary "The Working Hungry," paired with a discussion on food insecurity in the Region.

Funded in part by the Indy Hunger Network, "The Working Hungry" is a 30-minute film that follows three Hoosier families struggling with hunger.

The NWI Food Council is a nonprofit that focuses on strengthening the Region's local food system. It is partnering with NWI Community Action and the Pax Center to host four free screenings:

April 26: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority in Hammond. Includes lunch and a discussion with community leaders about food insecurity in Northwest Indiana.

April 19: 2 to 4 p.m., Jasper County Community Services building, 967 E. Bomber Drive, Rensselaer.

April 21: 6 to 8 p.m., State Street Church, 209 State St., LaPorte.

April 27: 1 to 3 p.m., Dean and Barbara White Southlake YMCA, 100 W. Burrell Drive, Crown Point.

In an effort to better understand the underlying causes of food insecurity, "The Working Hunger" will be screened in more than 35 Hoosier communities this year. The film aired on PBS in October 2022.

In Indiana, 1 in 9 people face hunger, compared with 1 in 12 in Illinois. The issue is even worse in Lake County, where the food-insecurity rate was 13.1% in 2020; Indiana's state average was 10.8% that year. According to data from Feeding America, Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties collectively, have 96,870 food-insecure residents.

To register for a screening, visit nwifoodcouncil.org/events.

