NWI getting $1.1 million in food, housing aid

United Way of Northwest Indiana is accepting applications from nonprofits for $1,130,307 in federal money for emergency needs.

The federal Emergency Food and Shelter Program support grant, administered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, is designed to support local food pantries, housing and basic needs services.

The award is in two installments. The Phase 39 award is $276,307, while the Phase ARPA award is $854,000. The Phase ARPA award is part of the America Rescue Plan Act.

The emergency assistance will go to Northwest Indiana nonprofits serving Lake and Porter counties and Gary.

The grant was awarded by the EFSP National Board, chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency. The national board includes representatives from American Red Cross, Catholic Charities USA, National Council of Churches of Christ in the USA, The Salvation Army, United Jewish Communities and United Way of America.

A local board will determine how the awarded funds will be distributed to nonprofits. That board is encouraging all nonprofits that serve Lake and Porter counties and meet the requirements to apply.

Under the terms of the grant, local nonprofits must:

• Be private voluntary nonprofits or unit of government.

• Be eligible to receive federal funds.

• Have an accounting system.

• Practice nondiscrimination.

• Have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs.

Federal guidelines spell out how the nonprofits will be able to use the money. Unlike many FEMA programs, this one does not require a presidential declaration of a major disaster.

If they are a private voluntary organization, they must have a voluntary board.

The application deadline is noon Feb. 28. Qualified applicants can request an application by contacting United Way of Northwest Indiana at info@unitedwaynwi.org.

