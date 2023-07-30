Home prices continue to increase in Northwest Indiana despite declines in sales amid tight inventory.

In the first half of 2023, home sales in Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Jasper, Newton, Pulaski and Starke counties totaled 4,399, down from 5,280 during the first six months of 2022, according to the Northwest Indiana Realtors Association. After years of booming sales, the market has reached a new normal at the half-year mark.

"It's not surprising. This year looks like what we thought it would," NIRA CEO Pete Novak said. "Home prices remain steady. Sales are down on the year, which is not surprising considering how little inventory is on the market compared to historical levels of inventory. New homes are not coming on the market at an increased place."

New listings in Northwest Indiana totaled 5,929, a 16.7% decline as compared to the 6,905 homes sold in the first half of 2022.

"Interest rates remain high and are rising, which adds substantial cost to home buying," Novak said. "People who are locked into a low-interest rate are staying put. The market hasn't been great because of the inventory issues. The inventory has been declining steadily. The bright side is that any homes that are on sale are selling quickly. The demand isn't as strong as it was but there's enough demand to satisfy the home sellers on the market."

The median sales price rose 3.4% to $239,900 through the first six months of 2023, up from $232,000 during the same time period in 2022.

"The data is clear at this point," he said. "Home salves remain competitive. Home sellers are in the catbird's seat. There's not a lot to choose from for buyers. It's still a seller's market. That's why home prices are rising even though we did see some dips in home prices nationally. Home prices are back up and I don't think that's going to stop anytime soon."

Home builders have not been adding enough new inventory at affordable price points in the last few years as a result of building material supply shortages during the pandemic and lingering labor shortages.

"The builders I've talked to said they would build more homes if they could," he said. "But they've all talked about constraints with labor. There's demand for new construction. There's not enough housing period, whether that's existing homes or new construction."

Sellers got 95.8% of their asking prices in the first six months of the year, down 2.4% as compared to 98.2% during the first half of 2022.

The average home price is now $256,000 in Lake County, $320,000 in Porter County and $205,000 in LaPorte County. That's up from $248,000 in Lake County, $295,000 in Porter County and $200,500 in LaPorte County at the same time last year.

In June, new listings fell 23.3% to 1,161, down from 1,513, according to NIRA. Closed sales 8.3% to 958, down from 1,045 during June of 2022. The median sales price in June rose 5.3% to $260,000, up from $247,000.

"There's been a decrease in home sales, so it will be interesting to see if prices keep climbing or if they flatten out," he said. "Overall, they're still increasing."

Inventory rose 15.4% to 1.5 months in June, up from 1.3 months but still well below historical averages. The inventory of homes for sales fell 7.2% to 1,254 in June, up from 1,351 in June of 2022.

"Longterm we need more development and more home construction," he said. "We have a short-term inventory issue but also what looks like long-term inventory issues for housing."

The market will likely continue down the path it's going for the rest of the year.

"It's not the same market from last year and the year before but there are a lot of similarities," he said. "Sellers are in a pretty good position. They're in the catbird's seat. They have the advantage in the transaction. I would not be surprised if the next six months look a lot like the last six months."