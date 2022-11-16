NWI is host to variety of free Thanksgiving meals

Forty-five Navy recruits will get a taste of home on Thanksgiving Day, courtesy of the Hammond Mohawks.

After a two-year absence, the Hammond Mohawks Athletic and Conservation Club will host a free dinner beginning at 1 p.m. at the club, 4040 Calumet Ave., event creator Pete Vukovich said.

The meal will include turkey and all the trimmings, then visits with family — with the help of technology. The club, with the assistance of AT&T, will provide phones and laptops to connect the servicemen and -women with folks back home.

"It will turn out pretty nice. The recruits are from all over, including little towns and big cities. It's very diverse and really gratifying," Vukovich said.

The dinner, which was started in 2013, was cancelled for the past two years by the Great Lakes Naval Training Center near Chicago because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Local restaurants and businesses are lending a hand, too.

Vukovich, a Navy veteran who served during the Vietnam era, said the dinner draws its inspiration from Adopt-a-Sailor, in which families take in sailors and treat them to a home-cooked Thanksgiving meal.

The Mohawks dinner is among the free holiday meals being offered in Northwest Indiana. The majority are being served on Thanksgiving Day, but some will be offered as early as Sunday.

In addition, numerous area townships and churches are delivering meals to people living in shelters.

Our Shepherd Lutheran Church in Crown Point is preparing free Thanksgiving-themed bags of nonperishable food. They will be available for pickup at the church, 1515 W. 93rd Ave., from 3 to 5:45 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. For information, call 219-776-1800.

Center Lounge and Restaurant, 1312 119th St., Whiting, will be offering free Thanksgiving Day dinners for anyone, no restrictions, from noon to 4 p.m. Meals include turkey and ham, stuffing, sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, dressing and rolls. Participants can dine in or carry out this year, Karen Holms said. If you are picking up meals to deliver to shut-ins, call 219-659-4080 or 219-659-9566.

Sts. Peter and Paul Macedonian Orthodox Church, 9660 Broadway, Crown Point, is hosting a free Thanksgiving Day lunch for members and the community from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. If you plan to attend, call 219-662-9114.

The Salvation Army in Lake County, in a partnership with Ameristar Casino, is holding a drive-thru dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the East Chicago Community Center, 513 W. Chicago Ave. Participants should pick up their meals through a window in the back. Meals are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Call 219-398-2939 for more information.

At St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in St. John, parishioners are preparing to deliver 1,500 meals in time for Thanksgiving. Sixty volunteers will be driving turkey and all the trimmings to several locations, including Missionaries of Charity in Gary.

"We reach out to charities and churches for the list of people," Andrew Wolf said. The church has been delivering the meals for almost 10 years. Call the parish office, 219-365-5678, for information.

The Columbia Hammond-Munster Salvation Army in Lake County food pantry, 8225 Columbia Ave., Munster, will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday. Call 219-838-0380 for information.

Members of Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 8000 Madison St., Merrillville, will be preparing food at the church and then distributing 240 meals to 12 shelters in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties, including the Gary-based Harvest for the Hungry.

The church also offers meals to the seniors who live at the nearby Ahepa apartments, said Eva Kostides.

Walk-ins will be welcomed at the church for free meals on Thanksgiving Day. Doors open at 11 a.m. for eat-in or pick-up. The church has been offering meals to area residents since 2004 — Kostides estimates 55,000 meals over the past 18 years. "It's been an amazing journey," she said.

Call the church, 219-769-2481, for information on any of its programs, including the food pantry and the Kidz4Kidz Christmas Drive and Giving Tree.

The Salvation Army at 1201 Franklin St., Michigan City, is hosting a hot Thanksgiving Day meal from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. People may also pick up a curbside meal, Development Director Jenilee Peterson said. For those who are shut-in or need delivery, call 219-874-6885.

The Pax Center, 605 Washington St., LaPorte, will sponsor a free dinner of turkey, ham, sides and desserts from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the State Street Community Church, 209 State St. Call 219-575-7842 for more information.

The American Veterans Motorcycle Association is reaching out to area veterans who need any kind of assistance, including gift cards or other help to cover costs of a Thanksgiving meal. Call AVMRA Commander Dustin Fitch, 361-633-8315.

The Veterans of Foreign War Post 7881, 6831 Kennedy Ave., Hammond, will host a dinner at 1 p.m. Sunday. The meal is free for veterans, active-duty personnel and children younger than 5; otherwise, it's $10, but $5 for 5- to 12-year-olds. Call 219-844-9616 for additional information.

St. John Township trustee's office, 1515 Lincoln Highway, Schererville, will be distributing more than 50 turkeys and food baskets to residents who have applied for assistance in the past. Call 219-865-2705 for more information.