NWI K9 Search and Recovery helps find 70-year-old man missing in Aurora

"He actually showed up in the hotel lobby alive and well," she said. "According to witnesses, he seemed to be in good health."

NWI K9 Search and Recovery, Inc. works with law enforcement agencies across Northwest Indiana and beyond to aid in searches for the missing, whether elderly people who just wandered off or long-missing people presumed to be dead.

"We'll look for any missing person so long as law enforcement gives its blessing," she said. "There's no point where the search is too old. So long the search is through law enforcement, we'll help."

The organization trains all types of dogs and their handlers to take part in searches. It's always looking for more volunteers and donations.

"It's not just German Shepherds," she said. "We train and have all types of dogs, including border collies, Australian shepherds and mixed breeds where we don't even know what they are. We don't care what kind of dog it is so long as they put in the work."

For more information, visit www.nwik9sar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.