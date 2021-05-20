NWI loses 3 more residents to COVID-19

Across the state line, Calumet City reported 3,877 cases, up eight from the previous day. Lansing reported 3,450 cases, up three, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Seven-day positivity rates in Northwest Indiana were down from the previous day in all but two counties. They included 6% in Lake County, down from 6.1%; 6.8% in Porter County, up from 5.9%; 8.2% in LaPorte County, down from 8.4%; 5% in Newton County, down from 5.1%; and 9.8% in Jasper County, down from 10.1%.

Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.

A total of 40.8% of Indiana's total population have been fully vaccinated, up from 40.3% the previous day.

To date, 2,371,900 Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated, up by 25,202 from the day before, data showed.

Appointments and walk-ins are welcome at the former Roosevelt High School in Gary, which is offering both the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines. The Gary clinic, which runs through June 2, is offering vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 2401 Harrison St., Gary.