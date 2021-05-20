NWI loses 3 more residents to COVID-19

Of an additional eight people reported dead from COVID-19 across Indiana, three were from the Region's five-county area, updated data provided Thursday showed.
New local deaths included two in Lake County and one in Jasper County, according to statistics provided by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.
The additional deaths brought the total number of Hoosiers killed by the virus to 13,108, including at least 1,573 in Northwest Indiana.
County totals included 988 in Lake, 283 in Porter, 216 in LaPorte, 51 in Jasper and 35 in Newton.
The state reported 314 deaths in Porter County, but Porter County Health Department coronavirus dashboard listed a total of 283 deaths.
Additional deaths reported Monday occurred between March 16 and Wednesday. All data was provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
A total of 90,247 Northwest Indiana residents have tested positive for COVID-19, according to state and Porter County data.
Totals included 54,449 in Lake County, up by 87 from the day prior; 18,800 in Porter County, up 28; 12,148 in LaPorte County, up 30; 3,754 in Jasper County, up eight; and 1,096 in Newton County, up two.
Statewide, 738,173 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus, up 929 cases from the previous day.
Across the state line, Calumet City reported 3,877 cases, up eight from the previous day. Lansing reported 3,450 cases, up three, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Seven-day positivity rates in Northwest Indiana were down from the previous day in all but two counties. They included 6% in Lake County, down from 6.1%; 6.8% in Porter County, up from 5.9%; 8.2% in LaPorte County, down from 8.4%; 5% in Newton County, down from 5.1%; and 9.8% in Jasper County, down from 10.1%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
A total of 40.8% of Indiana's total population have been fully vaccinated, up from 40.3% the previous day.
To date, 2,371,900 Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated, up by 25,202 from the day before, data showed.
Appointments and walk-ins are welcome at the former Roosevelt High School in Gary, which is offering both the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines. The Gary clinic, which runs through June 2, is offering vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 2401 Harrison St., Gary.
Walmart and Sam's Club now are offering walk-in coronavirus vaccine shots at all of its 124 pharmacies in Indiana. CVS also is accepting walk-in COVID-19 vaccination appointments at its more than 300 Hoosier locations, including in most cities and towns in Northwest Indiana.
Appointments can be scheduled at any of 55 hospitals and 91 local health departments across the state, with each site setting its own hours and days of service. All 92 Indiana counties have at least one vaccination site.