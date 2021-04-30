NWI loses 3 more to COVID-19, health officials report

Another three people were reported dead from COVID-19 across Northwest Indiana's five-county area, updated data showed Friday.
New deaths included two in Lake County and one in LaPorte County, according to statistics provided by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.
Local deaths were included among eight more reported statewide. A total of 12,921 Hoosiers have died from the respiratory disease to date.
New deaths were reported between March 1 and Thursday. All data was provisional and subject to change as more data is reported to the state.
In all, 1,529 people in Northwest Indiana have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began, including 957 in Lake County, 283 in Porter County, 208 in LaPorte County, 47 in Jasper County and 34 in Newton County, according to ISDH and the Porter County Health Department.
A total of 87,187 Northwest Indiana residents have tested positive, following corrections to the previous day's totals.
County totals included 52,833 in Lake County, up 137; 18,170 in Porter County, up 51; 11,538 in LaPorte County, up 48; 3,589 in Jasper County, up 43; and 1,057 in Newton County, up four.
There were 1,494 new cases across Indiana, pushing the state's count to 720,425. New cases were reported Thursday.
Across the state line, Calumet City reported 3,713 cases, up seven from from the previous day. Lansing reported 3,348 cases, up nine, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Seven-day positivity rates in Northwest Indiana counties included 6.7% in Lake County, up from 6.1% the day before; 7.5% in Porter County, up from 7.2%; 9.1% in LaPorte County, down from 9.4%; 4.6% in Newton County, down from 5.1%; and 6.1% in Jasper County, up from 6%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
The percentage of Indiana's total population who have been fully vaccinated rose to 34.7%, data showed.
To date, 1,884,466 Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, up from 1,840,696 the previous day, according to state health officials.
There are COVID-19 testing sites available around the state, including at the Gary Health Department, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., and at the Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso. For more locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Appointments were available at a mass vaccination clinic in Gary with the capacity to administer 2,000 COVID-19 vaccines a day. The clinic will be open until June 2 at 730 W. 25th Ave., the site of the former Roosevelt High School.
Hoosiers 16 and older can make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Appointments to receive the free COVID-19 immunization shot must be made online at ourshot.in.gov, or by calling 211.
Appointments can be scheduled at any of 55 hospitals and 91 local health departments across the state, with each site setting its own hours and days of service. All 92 Indiana counties have at least one vaccination site.