NWI loses 4 more to COVID-19

County totals included 49,556 in Lake County, up 56; 16,684 in Porter County, up 32; 10,054 in LaPorte County, up 23; 3,270 in Jasper County, up five; and 992 in Newton County, no change.

Across Indiana there were 976 new positive cases. A total of 680,046 cases have been recorded across the state. New cases were reported between Nov. 24, 2020 and Tuesday.

The Porter County Health Department listed one patient hospitalized and 16,684 people recovered.

Across the state line, Calumet City had 3,335 cases, up seven from the previous day, and 37,287 tested. Lansing had 3,089 cases, up nine, and 29,847 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 4.4% in Lake County, down from 4.5% the day before; 5.4% in Porter County, down from 5.6%; 4.5% in LaPorte County, up from 4.4%; 7.2% in Newton County, up from 5.7%; and 5.3% in Jasper County, down from 5.7%.

Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.

The State Department of Health has updated its vaccine dashboard to reflect the number of Hoosiers who have received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.