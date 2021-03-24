NWI loses 4 more to COVID-19

Four more people were reported dead from COVID-19 across Northwest Indiana, data updated Wednesday showed.
The new deaths included one in Porter County and three in Lake County, according to updated statistics provided by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.
Local fatalities were among 15 more reported across Indiana. A total of 12,568 Hoosiers have died from the respiratory disease to date, ISDH reported.
New deaths were reported between Nov. 20, 2020, and Monday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
A total of 1,462 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Northwest Indiana's five counties since the beginning of the pandemic.
County totals include 914 in Lake County, 267 in Porter County, 202 in LaPorte County, 46 in Jasper County and 33 in Newton County.
State health officials listed 407 deaths statewide as probable, up one from the previous day. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms.
The total number of people across Northwest Indiana reported infected with COVID-19 rose to 80,556, following corrections to the previous day's totals by ISDH.
County totals included 49,556 in Lake County, up 56; 16,684 in Porter County, up 32; 10,054 in LaPorte County, up 23; 3,270 in Jasper County, up five; and 992 in Newton County, no change.
Across Indiana there were 976 new positive cases. A total of 680,046 cases have been recorded across the state. New cases were reported between Nov. 24, 2020 and Tuesday.
The Porter County Health Department listed one patient hospitalized and 16,684 people recovered.
Across the state line, Calumet City had 3,335 cases, up seven from the previous day, and 37,287 tested. Lansing had 3,089 cases, up nine, and 29,847 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 4.4% in Lake County, down from 4.5% the day before; 5.4% in Porter County, down from 5.6%; 4.5% in LaPorte County, up from 4.4%; 7.2% in Newton County, up from 5.7%; and 5.3% in Jasper County, down from 5.7%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
The State Department of Health has updated its vaccine dashboard to reflect the number of Hoosiers who have received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Through Wednesday, 992,664 Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, up from 970,161 the previous day, according to state health officials.
A total of 46,025 people have received the single-dose J&J vaccine. The number of people to receive the second of two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine was 946,639.
ISDH also reported that 1,496,852 Hoosiers have received their first of two required doses, up from 1,469,362.
There are COVID-19 testing sites available around the state, including at the Gary Health Department, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., and at the Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso. For more locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers age 40 and up can now make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, along with health care workers, long-term care residents and first responders. Those age 40 and up can start making appointments Monday. Appointments to receive the free COVID-19 immunization shot must be made online at ourshot.in.gov, or by calling 211.
Appointments can be scheduled at any of 55 hospitals and 91 local health departments across the state, with each site setting its own hours and days of service. All 92 Indiana counties have at least one vaccination site.