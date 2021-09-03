NWI mother whose son has autism aims to open first applied behavior analysis clinic in Gary

Currently, she runs We Are The Village, at 4030 W. Fifth Ave., which she said is the only childcare center with special education in Gary.

When DeYaire was first diagnosed with autism, Davis said she was scared and nervous and recalled neither she, nor her family, knew what to do.

She never lost hope, however, and DeYaire is now reading and writing with a full vocabulary, Davis said.

"He had been receiving therapy since he was 3 months because I had noticed issues," she said of DeYaire. "I noticed that he wasn't developing as fast as my oldest had, so I had started getting him therapy quite early."

Davis later added: "I tell my son all the time, 'God has blessed me with a little boy who has potential to change a whole city.'"

Davis said she feels blessed to help parents who are in a similar situation she was a couple of years ago when her son was diagnosed with autism.

"I want families to know that there is hope, and they do have help," Davis said. "You are not alone. You are not the only person. You can talk to me. You can call us. You can reach out. We are here to help. You do have help. ... You don't have to do this alone."