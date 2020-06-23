You are the owner of this article.
NWI Parkinson's 'Pearls of Wisdom'
NWI Parkinson's 'Pearls of Wisdom'

The NWI Parkinson's organization will offer a seminar Thursday as part of its "Pearls of Wisdom" support group series.

Dr. Stuart Isaacson will speak about APOKYN (subcutaneous injection). He is the director of the Parkinson’s Disease and Disorders Center of Boca Raton, Florida. And Dr. Andrea DeLeo will speak about deep brain stimulation and Parkinson's disease. DeLeo is a neurologist affiliated with Community Hospital in Munster, St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago and Community Stroke and Rehabilitation Center in Crown Point.

The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. and be held at NWI Parkinson’s, 2927 Jewett Ave. Highland.

The event will be outdoors, in the back of building, weather permitting. In the event of inclement weather it will be held in the activity room.

Seating is limited; RSVP by calling 219-237-2342 or 219-805-2009. Social distancing will be exercised. Masks must be worn and will be provided if needed. All attendees must undergo a temperature check.

