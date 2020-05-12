NWI police save man attempting to jump from bridge

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MERRILLVILLE — The fast reaction of police officers saved a man who attempted to jump off the 61st Avenue bridge Monday morning.

The officers caught the man by his ankle as he left the bridge over Interstate 65. Had they hesitated, the situation could have ended differently.

“That's how close it was,” Police Chief Joseph Petruch said.

Petruch, Lake County officer Trevor McKinney and Merrillville Officers Sean Leto, Curtis Minchuk and Matthew Reynolds were those who caught the man as he left the bridge about 6 a.m. Monday.

They worked together as they held him above the fast-moving traffic on Interstate 65 and pulled him to safety.

“It could've been tragic,” Petruch said.

The man was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for 48-hour evaluation. Petruch said he was unaware of the man's condition Tuesday afternoon.

“I hope he'll be OK,” Petruch said.

When officers were dispatched to the scene, the man was in the middle of the 61st Avenue bridge, and a car was parked about 50 feet away from him, Petruch said.