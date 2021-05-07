NWI property taxes due Monday

Treasurers remind members of the public they must wear masks if they visit their offices in person.

Katona said Lake County property owners also can also pay with credit cards or the county’s e-check system on the treasurer's web page at www.lakecountyin.org.

She reminds credit card payers they will be charged an additional fee of 2.85% by the credit card processor, not the treasurer.

LaPorte County Treasurer Joie Winski said property owners in her county can pay their bills at Horizon Bank branches anywhere in LaPorte County.

Katona said Lake County taxpayers can also pay at these bank branches: American Community Bank, BMO Harris Bank, Centier Bank, DeMotte State Bank, Dyer Bank & Trust, First Financial Bank, First Merchants Bank, First Midwest Bank, Horizon Bank, Peoples Bank and the Indiana branch offices of Tech Federal Credit Union.

All tax payments at bank branches have to be made in cash or by check and the banks usually close by mid-afternoon and won't be offering extended hours Monday or accept credit cards for tax payments.

Katona said those who pay by mail need to have their letter postmarked no later than Monday and to check with their post offices to determine the deadline for receiving that postmark.