The more we understand about mental illness — depression, anxiety, schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and more — the better we can support ourselves and those around us. Strategies for coping and wellness start with knowledge.
Depression
Depression is a serious medical illness; not just feeling blue. It is feeling down, hopeless and helpless for weeks at a time. Clinical depression impairs your judgment and insight and affects your ability to function, socially and occupationally. Typically children and adolescents with depression are more irritable and have more mood swings then adults with it. But depression is treatable with medication and psychotherapy.
Anxiety
You may feel anxious before making important decisions or dealing with a problem at work. But anxiety disorders can interfere with daily activities such as school, work, interpersonal relationships and job performance. Untreated, anxiety can become debilitating. Treatments include psychotherapy, cognitive behavioral therapy, support groups, and stress management techniques, as well as medication.
Suicide
Approximately 40,000 people kill themselves in the U.S. annually, making it the 10th leading cause of death. Suicidal thoughts or actions are a sign of extreme distress and should not be ignored. Signs and symptoms include talking about wanting to die and feeling empty or hopeless, as well as acting anxious or agitated, and withdrawing. If you recognize these signs in yourself or others, reach out to a friend, a teacher, a trusted family member or your primary care provider.
Prevention
Stress is a normal part of life, and it is important to manage it so it does not develop into a mood disorder or mental illness. If you already have a mental illness, managing stress will minimize relapse. It is important to pay attention to warning signs, get routine medical care, get help when you need it, and take good care of yourself on a daily basis by maintaining a healthy lifestyle including practicing stress management techniques; maintaining good nutrition; exercising; and practicing mindfulness living.
Julia Kocal, a doctor of psychology licensed to diagnose and treat mental disorders, is the medical director of behavioral health and a clinical psychologist for LaPorte Physician Network Primary Care in Knox. To make an appointment, call 574-772-7918.