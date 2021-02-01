NWI red kettles fill up as giving wins over COVID

Despite a lagging economy and the constant threat of COVID-19, The Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle Campaign has for the most part met or exceeded its goals in Northwest Indiana.

The four area Salvation Army Corps centers report that, despite current challenges, people were generous this past Christmas season.

“It went much better than anticipated,” said Kevin Feldman, director of development for the three Lake County Salvation Army community centers. “We thought it would be much worse.”

Due to COVID, “there were fewer people in the stores and fewer volunteers,” he said. “A lot of our volunteers are seniors.”

According to The Salvation Army, the Red Kettle Campaign is the oldest annual charitable fundraiser of its kind in the U.S., started in 1891. It raises funds for those in need by providing Christmas gifts for children, coats for the homeless, food for families and social service programs year-round.

The Lake County Red Kettle Campaign ran Nov. 2 to Dec. 24. The 2020 campaign had 55 kettles, down from 78 around Lake County in past years.

Feldman said officials expected lower numbers and were prepared.