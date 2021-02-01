NWI red kettles fill up as giving wins over COVID

Despite a lagging economy and the constant threat of COVID-19, The Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle Campaign has for the most part met or exceeded its goals in Northwest Indiana.
The four area Salvation Army Corps centers report that, despite current challenges, people were generous this past Christmas season.
“It went much better than anticipated,” said Kevin Feldman, director of development for the three Lake County Salvation Army community centers. “We thought it would be much worse.”
Due to COVID, “there were fewer people in the stores and fewer volunteers,” he said. “A lot of our volunteers are seniors.”
According to The Salvation Army, the Red Kettle Campaign is the oldest annual charitable fundraiser of its kind in the U.S., started in 1891. It raises funds for those in need by providing Christmas gifts for children, coats for the homeless, food for families and social service programs year-round.
The Lake County Red Kettle Campaign ran Nov. 2 to Dec. 24. The 2020 campaign had 55 kettles, down from 78 around Lake County in past years.
Feldman said officials expected lower numbers and were prepared.
"People were more generous than ever, and that really made a difference,” he said. “We raised money in other ways, as the need is so great.”
Feldman cited food pantries and assistance for rent, utilities, and child care.
Three Lake County Salvation Army centers — Hammond-Munster, East Chicago and Gary-Merrillville — serve the entire county, Feldman noted.
In Porter County, Lt. Christopher Nicolai was also expecting a drop in funds, but just the opposite occurred.
“We’re still waiting on final figures from our Christmas mail appeal, which concludes Jan. 31,” Nicolai said. “People responded to the needs of the community. In times of crisis, people respond and do what they can.”
Nicolai added, “A lot of people believe in our mission and, at times, some donors have received Salvation Army help when they were in need.”
The Porter County campaign ran Nov. 16 through Dec. 24, with 16 kettles around the county.
With just six kettles, the city of LaPorte campaign exceeded its $70,000 goal with $71,381.65, raised from Nov. 23 to Dec. 24.
“It was the support of the community,” Capt. Chris Karlin said. “People saw the work done to serve this great community.’
Karlin said the LaPorte center served 35,000 people from March to July.
"This just shows how big a heart and how generous people are,” Karlin said. "With the economy struggling, it’s great to see the community respond.”
In Michigan City, the campaign “went fabulous,” said Major Becky Simmons. “We were able to serve a lot more people at Christmastime.”
That included 500 more children to receive Christmas gifts, as 1,500 children received toys and books, and families received holiday food baskets.
“In times of crisis, people came together as a community and made it happen,” Simmons said.
The Michigan City campaign ran Oct. 1 to Dec. 31, with 13 kettles.
A tradition continued with a rivalry between the mayors of Michigan City and LaPorte. Also, someone again placed a gold coin in a Michigan City kettle, Simmons said, but this time someone placed a similar coin in a LaPorte kettle.
“People were so giving,” Simmons said. "They really stepped up to the plate.”