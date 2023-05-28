Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Ind. 2 to close from Valpo to Wanatah for 2 months

Work at West Branch Crooked Creek will cause the closure of Ind. 2 between Valparaiso and Westville beginning as early as Tuesday.

Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Dunnet Bay Construction Company will close Ind. 2 between C.R. E 400 N and C.R. N 575 E through early August for a structure replacement at the creek.

Motorists should seek an alternate route. INDOT's official detour uses Ind. 49 and U.S. 6.

Lane restrictions at Portage intersection

A NIPSCO line replacement project at the intersection of Willowdale Road and Central Avenue will require lane restrictions Wednesday.

Willowdale Road and Central Avenue will have temporary lane closures beginning at 7 a.m. and lasting until 3 p.m.

Flaggers will regulate traffic flow, the city said.

Ind. 4 to close near Fish Lake

Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Milestone Contractors North will close State Road 4 between C.R. S 500 E and Taylor Rd on or after Friday, June 2.

State Road 4 will be closed through mid-July for a culvert replacement over Leroy arm of the Williams Travis Ditch. Motorists should seek an alternate route. The official detour will follow State Road 104 and State Road 23.

Public forums on US 30 planning

The Indiana Department of Transportation is hosting seven public information meetings as it continues studying ways to improve travel times and safety along U.S. 30 from Valparaiso to Fort Wayne, and along a section of U.S. 31 in north central Indiana.

INDOT is preparing Planning and Environment Linkages studies along the corridors and will report at the meetings on insights gained from the public and will additional data gathered by the study teams.

In Northwest Indiana, INDOT will host a meeting from 5 to 7 p.m. June 6 at Tri-Township Schools, 309 School Drive in Wanatah.

EC roundabout to close for resurfacing

The city of East Chicago is planning a project for the roundabout at Cline Avenue and Columbus Drive that will require closure and restrict access to the roads for a week in June.

The project will consist of milling and paving the roundabout and connecting roads, along with restriping.

Closure and detour signs will be put up in the early hours of June 5. The closure of the roundabout will last until June 12, weather permitting.