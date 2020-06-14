NWI school police, resource officers focus on community building amid national calls for reform

University officers engage in regular community events, such as Cookout with a Cop or Pizza with Police, and assist students seeking an extra sense of security crossing campus late at night or in need of help if locked out of a car.

Leaders for both departments say they’ve never seen force used by an officer other than to handcuff a suspect.

Both departments say their officers are trained in deescalation techniques.

“One of our goals at PNW is to make sure we have a safe campus for faculty, staff and students,” Miller said. “It would be very difficult to do without police officers.”

In Gary, IUPD-Northwest Chief Monte Davis said his department is open to suggestions for stronger community policing and meets quarterly with student groups for their feedback.

"They may have some great ideas we didn't even realize," Davis said. "We talk to our students, our community, anyone that's willing to talk to us."

He added that he has a good relationship with the City of Gary and is willing to assist in bringing forward ideas for officer training, after Gary Mayor Jerome Prince announced last week plans for a citywide police reform commission.