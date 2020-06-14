NWI school police, resource officers focus on community building amid national calls for reform

As the national outcry builds following the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd, communities across the United States are responding to calls for police reform — including in schools.
Several major urban school districts, such as in Denver, Minneapolis and Portland, have moved to scale back or remove officers from their buildings.
But school leaders in Northwest Indiana say ending relationships with local law enforcement isn’t the answer when weighed against the concern for secure buildings and student safety.
“If it’s done correctly, I think there’s a real value to having a police presence,” said Tony Lux, interim superintendent of the Crown Point Community School Corp. “School administrations … want kids to feel supported, they want kids to feel safe, and they want kids to feel they’re treated equally. When you have all of those things together, you have positive experiences and positive relationships.”
Building relationships
In Portage — where just this winter Portage Township Schools administrators entered a new partnership with the Portage Police Department — district leaders say they have been looking to add officers to their regular rotation.
Portage Township Schools has two full-time and two multijurisdictional rotational officers serving within its 11 schools.
Portage Superintendent Amanda Alaniz said officers receive annual training specific to their role as a school resource officer before working directly with students.
The administration establishes a clear delineation between administrative and school resource officers’ responsibilities.
Rather than handling what are traditionally deemed “school issues,” such as enforcing tardy policies or taking action on other student disciplinary matters, Portage’s school resource officers focus on educating students of all ages about the role of law enforcement.
“We know that there are times in today’s world where there are tragedies in our schools,” Alaniz said, referencing the need for officers’ presence. “The focus still remains on the idea of providing that safety net for kids, knowing that a community comes together for the safety of our children.”
The Lake Central School Corp. added two officers to its rotation in the last year, said Terry Mucha, the district’s director of human resources.
In a partnership with the school corporation’s three feeder communities, Lake Central places officers from the Dyer, Schererville and St. John police departments among its 10 schools.
One officer works full time at Lake Central High School, three officers are assigned a middle school along with that school’s two feeder elementaries, and a fifth officer serves the district at-large, Mucha said.
With each hire, the district interviews officers to make sure they are the right fit to work with students.
In addition to providing general building security, officers may help with district safety drills, teach classes on topics like underage drug use and seat belt safety, and assist in social services, supplementing the school corporation’s counseling team.
“We have found them to be wonderful for our relationships with our children,” Mucha said.
Community policing prioritized
Two of Northwest Indiana’s largest university campuses employ their own police forces, which work hand-in-hand with local law enforcement.
Officers at Indiana University Northwest’s Gary campus and at Purdue University Northwest’s Hammond and Westville campuses are granted full police powers to act under the same authority of municipal police departments. They can investigate crime and make arrests just the same as officers in their local city jurisdictions.
However, serving as law enforcement on a university campus brings a different nature of policing to the forefront of these officers’ work. Leaders in both departments say they are driven by the concept of community policing.
Officers are more apt to conduct bike or foot patrols in serving their campus communities, creating more face time than might be allowed in a large, urban environment, said Brian Smith, director of public safety at Purdue Northwest.
University officers engage in regular community events, such as Cookout with a Cop or Pizza with Police, and assist students seeking an extra sense of security crossing campus late at night or in need of help if locked out of a car.
Leaders for both departments say they’ve never seen force used by an officer other than to handcuff a suspect.
Both departments say their officers are trained in deescalation techniques.
“One of our goals at PNW is to make sure we have a safe campus for faculty, staff and students,” Miller said. “It would be very difficult to do without police officers.”
In Gary, IUPD-Northwest Chief Monte Davis said his department is open to suggestions for stronger community policing and meets quarterly with student groups for their feedback.
"They may have some great ideas we didn't even realize," Davis said. "We talk to our students, our community, anyone that's willing to talk to us."
He added that he has a good relationship with the City of Gary and is willing to assist in bringing forward ideas for officer training, after Gary Mayor Jerome Prince announced last week plans for a citywide police reform commission.
The Gary Community School Corp., which places Gary police officers in its buildings, has also shared its intention to work with the city’s new reform commission.
Though many kids have been out of school buildings for the last two months amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, leaders in the Gary district, along with other districts, say they are using this moment as an opportunity to reflect on internal practices and address the concerns of students, parents and the surrounding community.
“Establishing positive relationships between all staff and students is important to us,” said Paige McNulty, interim emergency manager of the Gary Community School Corp., outlining plans for nonviolent crisis intervention training that will be made available this summer to both school resource officers and district staff.
“Through this training and ongoing conversations throughout the school year, we hope to provide more open and trusting dialogue between our students, parents and resource officers.”
