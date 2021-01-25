NWI schools brace for winter weather, discuss long-term snow day plans in light of pandemic

A distance learning day used as a weather precaution rather than a snow day would allow the district to avoid adding more instructional days to the end of the school year, Superintendent Todd Terrill said in his notification to families.

The notification sent Monday did not communicate a decision on Tuesday's instruction. That decision is likely to be made Tuesday morning, Terrill said.

If a distance learning day is used Monday, it would be a first for the Crown Point school district. Though district spokeswoman Brooke Allen said this was not necessarily because of the pandemic. Updates on Crown Point school operations can be found on the district's website at www.cps.k12.in.us.

The Lake Central School Corp. has also not yet made a decision on school operations Tuesday. Superintendent Larry Veracco said if the Region gets several inches of snow with blowing and drifting, the district, which offers a choice of in-person and remote learning, may close and add an instructional day in May.

The school corporation is forming a committee to more broadly explore using remote learning days for one-to-two-day weather events in coming school years, the superintendent said.