NWI schools brace for winter weather, discuss long-term snow day plans in light of pandemic

Schools across the Region are bracing for possible snow and icy roads after the National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for Northwest Indiana beginning Monday afternoon.
The storm system expected to bring harsh winds, freezing rain and accumulating snow has already led some school districts to alter plans — but what do those changes look like in a pandemic?
The School City of Hammond was among the first to announce changes, tweeting late Monday morning that the district was calling an emergency e-learning day due to the anticipated weather.
With the announcement, after-school activities and district "safe zones" at Harding, Ivring and Maywood elementaries will be closed in the school city, which remains in a virtual instructional model due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Due to the major snow storm event predicted for tonight into tomorrow, #schk12 will be utilizing an emergency eLearning Day for tomorrow, 1/26. Safe zones will be closed, after school activities are cancelled & any testing will be rescheduled. #schstrong #15K pic.twitter.com/4zwQ6PqBQy— School City of Hammond (@SCHK12) January 25, 2021
The school city's Hammond Area Career Center will also be closed. Hammond Superintendent Scott Miller said the early announcement was made to give "safe zone" families advanced time to prepare.
"Obviously we're a little more liberal in calling it earlier this year because in Hammond, we're 95% at home already," Miller said.
The Crown Point Community School Corp., which is currently offering a choice of in-person or distance learning in the pandemic, notified families midday Monday that the district may choose to implement a distance learning day Tuesday if the weather warrants it.
A distance learning day used as a weather precaution rather than a snow day would allow the district to avoid adding more instructional days to the end of the school year, Superintendent Todd Terrill said in his notification to families.
The notification sent Monday did not communicate a decision on Tuesday's instruction. That decision is likely to be made Tuesday morning, Terrill said.
If a distance learning day is used Monday, it would be a first for the Crown Point school district. Though district spokeswoman Brooke Allen said this was not necessarily because of the pandemic. Updates on Crown Point school operations can be found on the district's website at www.cps.k12.in.us.
The Lake Central School Corp. has also not yet made a decision on school operations Tuesday. Superintendent Larry Veracco said if the Region gets several inches of snow with blowing and drifting, the district, which offers a choice of in-person and remote learning, may close and add an instructional day in May.
The school corporation is forming a committee to more broadly explore using remote learning days for one-to-two-day weather events in coming school years, the superintendent said.
Discussions begin next Monday in hopes of developing a new, long-term snow day plan. If wrapped up in time for another winter weather event, the new plan could be used as early as this school year.
"We want to be thorough in hopes of developing a long-term plan for snow days," Veracco said. "We do not want to keep changing how we approach these issues like we have done this year as it frustrates even our super supportive families."
Administrators in the Duneland School Corp. are reviewing procedures for a possible two-hour delay or cancellation. If school is canceled, the district will use an eLearning day, Duneland Public Relations Director Bridget Martinson said.
Duneland's Student Guidelines for Weather Related eLearning Days are available at https://www.duneland.k12.in.us/Page/1604.
