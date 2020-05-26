NWI sees relative calm as deadliest Memorial Day since 2015 hits Chicago

Police in Gary and Hammond reported no shootings during the Memorial Day weekend, a stark contrast from the 10 people killed and 39 wounded in Chicago.
A shooting Sunday night at Washington Park beach in Michigan City wounded a 17-year-old boy and a 25-year-old woman and damaged two vehicles, police said.
Gary police responded to a number of reports of shots fired, broke up fights and dispersed crowds during the holiday weekend, but no one was wounded in any shootings, Lt. Thomas Pawlak said.
Hammond police responded to a report of shots fired Monday night, but officers did not find any evidence indicating anyone had been hurt, Lt. Steve Kellogg said.
Like Chicago police, Gary and Hammond police increased patrols.
Gary's Multi-Agency Gang Unit patrolled Thursday night, the Police Department increased weekend beach patrols and extra patrols were funded through the Operation Pullover traffic safety initiative, Pawlak said.
Hammond police put every available overtime unit on the streets, Kellogg said.
Michigan City Police Chief Dion Campbell said the shooting at Washington Park, a popular tourist spot, was unacceptable and threatened the safety of city residents and visitors.
"These actions will not be tolerated, and we will hold accountable all individuals who disrupt the peace we expect as residents," Campbell said.
Police ask anyone with information about the Michigan City shooting to call Detective Arwen LaMotte at 219-874-3221, ext. 1081.
In Chicago, police prepared for a spike in violence, which typically occurs over the Memorial Day, July 4 and Labor Day weekends.
When it was over, there were three more homicides than recorded in either of the holiday weekends of 2018 and 2019, according to data maintained by the Chicago Tribune and Chicago Sun-Times. The total came within two of the 12 who died over the same weekend in 2015.
The Chicago Police Department said two officers suffered minor injuries while trying to disperse one large gathering Sunday night, despite a statewide stay-at-home order.
The vast majority of the shootings occurred in neighborhoods plagued by violence on the city's West and South Sides. The youngest known victim was a 16-year-old boy who was shot and killed in the South Side's Washington Park neighborhood Saturday.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Times staff writers Lucas Gonzalez and Sarah Reese and The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.