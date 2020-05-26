NWI sees relative calm as deadliest Memorial Day since 2015 hits Chicago

Police ask anyone with information about the Michigan City shooting to call Detective Arwen LaMotte at 219-874-3221, ext. 1081.

In Chicago, police prepared for a spike in violence, which typically occurs over the Memorial Day, July 4 and Labor Day weekends.

When it was over, there were three more homicides than recorded in either of the holiday weekends of 2018 and 2019, according to data maintained by the Chicago Tribune and Chicago Sun-Times. The total came within two of the 12 who died over the same weekend in 2015.

The Chicago Police Department said two officers suffered minor injuries while trying to disperse one large gathering Sunday night, despite a statewide stay-at-home order.

The vast majority of the shootings occurred in neighborhoods plagued by violence on the city's West and South Sides. The youngest known victim was a 16-year-old boy who was shot and killed in the South Side's Washington Park neighborhood Saturday.