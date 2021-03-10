NWI student writes DARE Indiana essay of the year

MUNSTER — McKenna Willis was recently recognized for an essay she wrote last year about the Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.) program.

Willis, now in sixth grade, also received an essay award for her work last spring.

Willis graduated from the D.A.R.E program at James B. Eads Elementary School in 2020.

The Munster Police Department submitted her essay to compete in the statewide contest over the summer, D.A.R.E. Officer James Ghrist said in a news release.

At the end of 2020, the Department received word Willis had won the 2020 D.A.R.E. Indiana Essay of the Year award, for which she received a plaque and a $100 gift card.

Willis' essay included lessons she took away while in the program, as well as her commitment to stay drug free.

In 2020, Willis was one of roughly 275 students from the town's elementary schools to graduate from the Department's D.A.R.E program, which has been ongoing for more than 30 years.