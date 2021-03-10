 Skip to main content
NWI student writes DARE Indiana essay of the year
NWI student writes DARE Indiana essay of the year

NWI student writes DARE Indiana essay of the year

McKenna Willis, who is in sixth grade, holds a plaque she won for winning the Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.) Indiana Essay of the Year award. 

 Provided

MUNSTER — McKenna Willis was recently recognized for an essay she wrote last year about the Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.) program.

Willis, now in sixth grade, also received an essay award for her work last spring.

Willis graduated from the D.A.R.E program at James B. Eads Elementary School in 2020. 

The Munster Police Department submitted her essay to compete in the statewide contest over the summer, D.A.R.E. Officer James Ghrist said in a news release. 

At the end of 2020, the Department received word Willis had won the 2020 D.A.R.E. Indiana Essay of the Year award, for which she received a plaque and a $100 gift card. 

Willis' essay included lessons she took away while in the program, as well as her commitment to stay drug free. 

In 2020, Willis was one of roughly 275 students from the town's elementary schools to graduate from the Department's D.A.R.E program, which has been ongoing for more than 30 years

The Department is set to have students from St. Thomas More School, St. Paul's Lutheran School, James B. Eads Elementary School, Ernest R. Elliott Elementary School and Frank H. Hammond Elementary School graduate from the program in May. 

Mass. town mulls Black reparations, victim speaks

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

