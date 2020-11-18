NWI wholesale towns are going to court over Hammond's water rate hike

HAMMOND — Five Northwest Indiana communities that purchase wholesale water from the city of Hammond intend to file a joint objection by the Friday deadline to the city's recently approved water rate hikes.

That's according to Robert Tweedle, attorney for Highland Water Works department. The towns of Highland, Munster, Griffith, Dyer and city of Whiting have plans to jointly file, Tweedle said.

Mayor Thomas McDermott said his administrative team is bracing for — but hopes to avoid — a possible lawsuit.

The town and city attorneys made clear at Monday night's Hammond Common Council meeting that they are not happy with the rate hike, approved 9-0.

It is Hammond's first rate hike increase since 1985.

The ordinance increases Hammond residents’ water bills from 44 cents to $1.90 per 1,000 gallons starting January 1, with increases to $2.10 and $2.30 in 2022 and 2023. The average Hammond resident, using 5,000 gallons per month, would see a bill increase of about $7.30.

"I received less than 10 phone calls to the mayor’s office complaining about this. I had two people complain at two separate Mayor's Night Out events," McDermott said.