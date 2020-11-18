NWI wholesale towns are going to court over Hammond's water rate hike

HAMMOND — Five Northwest Indiana communities that purchase wholesale water from the city of Hammond intend to file a joint objection by the Friday deadline to the city's recently approved water rate hikes.
That's according to Robert Tweedle, attorney for Highland Water Works department. The towns of Highland, Munster, Griffith, Dyer and city of Whiting have plans to jointly file, Tweedle said.
Mayor Thomas McDermott said his administrative team is bracing for — but hopes to avoid — a possible lawsuit.
The town and city attorneys made clear at Monday night's Hammond Common Council meeting that they are not happy with the rate hike, approved 9-0.
It is Hammond's first rate hike increase since 1985.
The ordinance increases Hammond residents’ water bills from 44 cents to $1.90 per 1,000 gallons starting January 1, with increases to $2.10 and $2.30 in 2022 and 2023. The average Hammond resident, using 5,000 gallons per month, would see a bill increase of about $7.30.
"I received less than 10 phone calls to the mayor’s office complaining about this. I had two people complain at two separate Mayor's Night Out events," McDermott said.
At issue is how the increase automatically triggers increases to Hammond’s wholesale customers in Indiana, including Munster, Griffith, Dyer, Whiting and Highland.
Tweedle at the council meeting called the rates “discriminatory, unreasonable, and unjust under Indiana law."
Mayor Thomas McDermott said it is “ridiculous” that these communities are arguing against a Hammond rate increase when they are charging their own residents double and even four times what Hammond charges the towns for their water.
“(Their argument) rings hollow,” McDermott said.
Citing estimates, McDermott said Hammond charges many communities 50 cents per 1,000 gallons. For comparison, Crown Point charges $8.80 per 1,000 gallons, Whiting charges $3.02, Griffith $3.78, and Highland $1.61. Munster charges $3.16.
Indiana American Water charges residents $5.22 per 1,000, and East Chicago charges $3.73, McDermott said.
Tweedle told The Times the mayor's argument that these communities are somehow profiting wildly off the wholesale price isn't the full story. Like Hammond, Highland and other communities must maintain and improve their water deliver infrastructure.
Tweedle said state law gives municipalities five days to file objections to water rate hikes.
He, like McDermott, said he would rather see this worked out absent a courtroom, but filing a petition now preserves their rights to fight this rate increase if negotiations fall flat.
McDermott said Monday he understands the sudden rate hike is a little unsettling, so he said he’s willing to work with those communities on a compromise where rates are ramped up over time.
“That’s the direction we’re heading now,” McDermott said.
Tweedle said it would have been nice to have dialogue with Hammond officials before the ordinance was proposed. Now, a petition is their only option.
"Nobody was consulted," he said.
The hike is effective Jan. 1, 2021. Eventually, municipalities could either decide to absorb the increases or raise their residents' rates.
State law allows Hammond to charge Indiana communities up to 15% above what the city charges city residents.
