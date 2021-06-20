 Skip to main content
NWS issues severe thunderstorm warning for LaPorte County
NWS issues severe thunderstorm warning for LaPorte County

LAPORTE COUNTY — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for southwestern LaPorte County.

The warning remains in effect until 5:30 p.m. and was issued after a severe thunderstorm was seen near La Crosse, the weather service said.

Winds reaching 60 mph and quarter-size hail is expected, NWS said, noting hail damage to cars and wind damage to roofs, siding and trees also is expected.

NWS advised people to move into an interior room on the lowest floor of a building for protection.

Torrential rainfall from the storm could lead to flash flooding, NWS said.

A severe thunderstorm watch also is in effect for LaPorte County until midnight Monday.

The weather service warned of elevated thunderstorm and damaging wind risks, as well as limited tornado and flooding risks, for Lake and Porter counties Sunday evening.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

