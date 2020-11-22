 Skip to main content
NWS issues small craft advisory for Region waters
urgent

NWS issues small craft advisory for Region waters

NWS warns of high waves along Region shores overnight

Waves crash on Whihala Beach on Jan. 11 in Whiting.

 Kale Wilk, file, The Times

Hazardous conditions are expected on Lake Michigan late Sunday though Monday afternoon. 

The National Weather Service issued a small craft advisory for portions of Lake Michigan in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties from 9 p.m. Sunday to 3 p.m. Monday.

The Chicago NWS office, which includes Lake and Porter counties, said waves reaching six to eight feet are expected and northwest winds can reach 25 knots or 28.8 mph

The small craft advisory remains in effect from midnight to noon Monday from Calumet Harbor in Illinois to Michigan City.

The Northern Indiana NWS office also issued a small craft advisory beginning at 9 p.m. Sunday until 3 p.m. Monday from Michigan City to St. Joseph, Michigan.

Waves are predicted to reach three to six feet and west-northwest winds could reach 15 to 25 knots or 17.3 to 28.8 mph, NWS said.

"Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions," NWS wrote in the advisories.

