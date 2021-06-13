 Skip to main content
NWS warns of high waves, dangerous currents at Lake, Porter beaches
Waves splash near the Portage Riverwalk and Lakefront on June 23, 2020.

 Kale Wilk, file, The Times

The National Weather Service is warning beachgoers to stay out of the water come Monday.

NWS issued a beach hazards statement Sunday afternoon for beaches in Lake and Porter counties.

The statement is in effect from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, as "high wave action and dangerous currents" are expected at Lake Michigan beaches, NWS said.

Waves are expected to reached 4 to 6 feet.

The weather service said swimming conditions will be life-threatening — especially for inexperienced swimmers — and cautioned people to stay out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions.

NWS also advised to not venture out onto piers, jetties, break walls or other shoreline structures.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

