NWS warns of high waves, dangerous currents at Lake, Porter beaches

The National Weather Service is warning beachgoers to stay out of the water come Monday.

NWS issued a beach hazards statement Sunday afternoon for beaches in Lake and Porter counties.

The statement is in effect from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, as "high wave action and dangerous currents" are expected at Lake Michigan beaches, NWS said.

Waves are expected to reached 4 to 6 feet.

The weather service said swimming conditions will be life-threatening — especially for inexperienced swimmers — and cautioned people to stay out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions.

NWS also advised to not venture out onto piers, jetties, break walls or other shoreline structures.

