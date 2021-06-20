NWS warns of 'life-threatening' waves and currents at NWI beaches

LAPORTE COUNTY — "Life-threatening" waves and currents are expected to roll into LaPorte County beaches late Sunday.

The National Weather Service issued a beach hazards statement Sunday, warning those heading to the beach of high waves and dangerous currents.

The statement is set to remain into effect until late Monday.

NWS said waves will reach 3 to 7 feet late Sunday into Monday afternoon, which will diminish to 2 to 4 feet Monday evening.

Life-threatening long shore, rip and structural currents also are expected, NWS said, noting dangerous currents "can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers."

NWS warned beachgoers to stay out of the water and to avoid venturing out onto piers and break walls.

A moderate swim risk is expected at LaPorte County beaches Tuesday, NWS said.

NWS also issued a beach hazards statement from Monday morning through Monday evening for Lake and Porter counties.

The weather service warned swimming conditions at Lake and Porter beaches will be life threatening, especially for inexperienced swimmers.