NWS warns of 'life-threatening' waves and currents at NWI beaches
Large waves on Lake Michigan

Large waves roll in May 8, 2020, off the Marquette Park beach lakefront in Gary.

 John Luke, file, The Times

LAPORTE COUNTY — "Life-threatening" waves and currents are expected to roll into LaPorte County beaches late Sunday. 

The National Weather Service issued a beach hazards statement Sunday, warning those heading to the beach of high waves and dangerous currents. 

The statement is set to remain into effect until late Monday. 

NWS said waves will reach 3 to 7 feet late Sunday into Monday afternoon, which will diminish to 2 to 4 feet Monday evening.

Life-threatening long shore, rip and structural currents also are expected, NWS said, noting dangerous currents "can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers."

NWS warned beachgoers to stay out of the water and to avoid venturing out onto piers and break walls.

A moderate swim risk is expected at LaPorte County beaches Tuesday, NWS said.

NWS also issued a beach hazards statement from Monday morning through Monday evening for Lake and Porter counties.

The weather service warned swimming conditions at Lake and Porter beaches will be life threatening, especially for inexperienced swimmers.

Waves are expected to reach 3 to 6 feet, and NWS said those at the beach should stay out of the water and avoid venturing out onto piers, jetties, break walls and other shoreline structures.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

