Obit index

Theofilos Axarides; SCHERERVILLE, IN
Betty L. Dixon; LANSING, IL
Leona Erway (nee Mason); HOBART, IN
Beverly Jean Guiden (nee Detterline); SCHERERVILLE, IN
Eugene J. Hanyzewski Sr.; HIGHLAND, IN
Herbert “Herb” Helpingstine; HOBART, IN
Ann Marie Horn (nee Bock); HIGHLAND, IN
Marie A. "Marty" Knudson (nee Grover); MERRIVILLE, IN
Olga Koktsidis; HOBART, IN
Francis E. Kunkel; MUNSTER, IN
Mildred Ann "Millie" (Zugbaum) Markley; VALPARAISO, IN
Bernice E. Martin; VALPARAISO, IN
Father James W. Meade; MERRILLVILLE, IN
John Edward Newton; PORTAGE, IN
John "Jack" Poholarz; HAMMOND, IN
Carmen Milagro Quinn (Morales); COLUMBUS, OH
Deloris Maxine Spencer; LAKE STATION
Daisy A. Talley
Cheryl Lynn Walker (nee Hardy); HAMMOND, IN
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.