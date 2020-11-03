 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Obit index

Obit index

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Theofilos Axarides; SCHERERVILLE, IN

Betty L. Dixon; LANSING, IL

Leona Erway (nee Mason); HOBART, IN

Beverly Jean Guiden (nee Detterline); SCHERERVILLE, IN

Eugene J. Hanyzewski Sr.; HIGHLAND, IN

Herbert “Herb” Helpingstine; HOBART, IN

Ann Marie Horn (nee Bock); HIGHLAND, IN

Marie A. "Marty" Knudson (nee Grover); MERRIVILLE, IN

Olga Koktsidis; HOBART, IN

Francis E. Kunkel; MUNSTER, IN

Mildred Ann "Millie" (Zugbaum) Markley; VALPARAISO, IN

Bernice E. Martin; VALPARAISO, IN

Father James W. Meade; MERRILLVILLE, IN

John Edward Newton; PORTAGE, IN

John "Jack" Poholarz; HAMMOND, IN

Carmen Milagro Quinn (Morales); COLUMBUS, OH

Deloris Maxine Spencer; LAKE STATION

Daisy A. Talley

Cheryl Lynn Walker (nee Hardy); HAMMOND, IN

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts