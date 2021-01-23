012321-01-obt-Tatge

 Skip to main content
Ken Tatge photo
Terry Teamer

Ken Tatge

NORTH PORT, FL — Ken Tatge, of North Port, FL, (formerly of Griffith, IN), passed away Friday, January 15, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Ken is survived by his loving wife of 14 years, Olga K. Tatge; daughter, Dawn Scanlon; and sons, Ken Jr. (Tracy) Tatge and Jimmy (Jenny) Tatge. Grandfather of Tasha (Virgil) Tatge, Amanda (Jason) Collison, Tiffany Scanlon, Cheyenne Tatge, Justin Broom, Ashley Prichard, Cody and Justin Doan and Joshua and Jeremy Henson. Great-grandfather of Chantelle Tatge, Wyatt and Walker Prichard. Also surviving are brothers Mike and Paul O'Loughlin. Ken is preceded in death by his wife of 41 years, Bonnie Jean; parents, Melvin Tatge and Wilnetta O'Loughlin; and brothers, Jimmy, Bobby and John O'Loughlin. He was born in Beecher, IL.

Ken had many diverse interests. He was a master carpenter, a master taxidermist and an excellent hunter and fisherman. Ken taught motorcycle safety classes for 10 years, as he was a devout motorcycle rider and loved his Harley. Ken's humility, his warmth, his love and respect to his wife, family and friends, made him beloved by so many.

He was an amazing husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Ken's mantra, and one that he lived to the fullest, was "Every Man Dies, But Not Every Man Truly Lives." We will all truly miss this lovely, blue-eyed and kind man, but we were blessed to have known him, and to have loved him.

Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., followed by Ken's funeral service at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, January 25, 2021, at Farley Funeral Home, 5900 S. Biscayne Drive, North Port, FL 34287.

To leave condolences for Ken, visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com.

