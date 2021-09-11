CROWN POINT, IN - A. Wayne Greer, age 85, of Crown Point, passed away Friday, September 3, 2021.

He is survived by his son Wayne Greer; daughter Michelle (Mitchel) Hollifield; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; sister Peggy Williams; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Louise Greer.

A memorial service will be held at FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 8580 Wicker Ave. in St. John on Sunday, September 12, 2021 with visitation from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service at 5:00 p.m.

Wayne was a member and Deacon at Community Baptist Church in St. John. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, photography, drag racing, and was a nationally ranked trap shooter. www.fagenmiller.com.