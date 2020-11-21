Aaron Flores

Aaron was born in Hammond, IN, where he spent some of his life. He served in the Army during Desert Storm. He was an over the road truck driver and traveled the country. Aaron loved to ride his bicycle around enjoying the beauty of nature. He also enjoyed cooking and reading a good book and especially spending time with his family. Aaron has entered the pearl gates of Heaven and is walking on the streets of gold. We thank the Lord for sharing Aaron's life with us. He was such a good man. A wonderful son to our mother. A loving, kind, giving and sweet brother. And a fabulous uncle. Aaron was a blessing to all he came in contact with. He loved-loved-loved our family.