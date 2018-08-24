Aaron Richardson, Jr., 85, passed away Friday, August 17, 2018 in Burlington, NJ, formerly of Hammond, IN. He leaves to cherish his memories his loving wife Elder Priscilla Crawford and her eight children; his seven children Cynthia Sampson, Lorraine James, Aaron D. (Cheryl) Richardson, Valerie Price, Roslyn (James) Larmore, Carl J. (Melanie) Richardson; one brother-in-law; one sister-in-law; one goddaughter Vetra Williams of Hammond, IN; one godson Aaron Hogan, of Hammond, IN and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 25, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at New Zion Temple, 926 Morris Street Hammond, IN. Visitation one hour prior to service. Bishop Brandon Jacobs, officiating. Interment Concordia Cemetery, Hammond, IN.
DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME in charge of arrangements.