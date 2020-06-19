× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Aaron Richardson

KALAMAZOO, MI — Aaron Richardson, 60, of Kalamazoo, MI, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020, at his home.

Visitation will be held Friday, June 19, 2020, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at New Zion Temple 926 E. Morris Street Hammond, IN 46320.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 11:00 AM at New Zion Temple in Hammond, IN. Visitation one hour prior to service. Bishop Brandon Jacobs, officiating.

Interment Concordia Cemetery, Hammond, IN.

DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME in charge of arrangements.