Aaron Samuel Powers, age 41 of Naperville, IL, and Dune Acres, IN, peacefully stepped into eternity overlooking the sunset on Lake Michigan surrounded by his loving family.
He leaves behind the love of his life, Anna-Marie, and the beat of his heart: Alethia, Asher, Adlai and Auden. Aaron was the beloved son of Kimberly (Knickerbocker) and Al Powers, and also leaves behind brothers: Al (Edith) Powers, Jr. and Brian Powers; sister, Arizona (Timothy) Lagousakos; adoring grandparents, Greta and Conrad Knickerbocker; as well as a host of loving in-laws, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and life-long friends. He was preceded in death by his brother, Matthew Powers.
Aaron spent his life dedicated to his family, friends and making the world a better place. Aaron was the founder and president of Aquagenics Technologies, Inc., a company devoted to creating advanced technologies and better answers to the world's environmental problems. The majority of his career has been focused on the advancement of green and more efficient technologies in the water, sanitizer and consumer goods spaces by creating safer and more efficient alternatives to wasteful and potentially harmful products.
His numerous professional accomplishments have made a significant impact on society, but his greatest joys always came from his family. His passions were fueled by providing a better future for his children and he always included them in every aspect of his life, pouring into them the foundations he laid of faith, hard work, optimism, risk taking and fortitude to face any challenge, to rise above it, to go around it, to tunnel under it, or to simply lift it and throw it out of the way.
He will be profoundly missed by his family, friends and industry professionals. His legacy will live on through those who knew him and loved him deeply.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 517 Broadway, Chesterton, IN.
Funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Liberty Bible Church, 824 N. Calumet Avenue, Chesterton, IN 46304.
Celebration of Life (Open House) will be held on Thursday, April 22, 2021 after funeral at the Dune Acres Clubhouse, 1 Clubhouse Drive, Dune Acres, IN 46304. Family to arrive after private burial between 2:00-3:00 p.m.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com.