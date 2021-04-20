Aaron Samuel Powers, age 41 of Naperville, IL, and Dune Acres, IN, peacefully stepped into eternity overlooking the sunset on Lake Michigan surrounded by his loving family.

He leaves behind the love of his life, Anna-Marie, and the beat of his heart: Alethia, Asher, Adlai and Auden. Aaron was the beloved son of Kimberly (Knickerbocker) and Al Powers, and also leaves behind brothers: Al (Edith) Powers, Jr. and Brian Powers; sister, Arizona (Timothy) Lagousakos; adoring grandparents, Greta and Conrad Knickerbocker; as well as a host of loving in-laws, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and life-long friends. He was preceded in death by his brother, Matthew Powers.

Aaron spent his life dedicated to his family, friends and making the world a better place. Aaron was the founder and president of Aquagenics Technologies, Inc., a company devoted to creating advanced technologies and better answers to the world's environmental problems. The majority of his career has been focused on the advancement of green and more efficient technologies in the water, sanitizer and consumer goods spaces by creating safer and more efficient alternatives to wasteful and potentially harmful products.