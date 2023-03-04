Jan. 15, 1925—Feb. 24, 2023

DYER—Abe “Red” Ordman, a proud, charitable World War II veteran known for his devotion to friends, family and his hometown of Lemont, Illinois, passed away Friday in his home at the age of 98.

The son of Jewish-Lithuanian immigrants, Ordman was born and raised in Lemont as one of five children. Red and his brother Ralph grew their father’s small grocery business into three modern supermarkets called Ordman’s Park and Shop in south-suburban Lemont, Lockport and Mokena.

Following his graduation from Lemont High School, Red enlisted in the United States Navy in 1943. Based on his training as a butcher, he was selected as a corpsman, or medical specialist, for a U.S. Marine Corps unit in Guam and Iwo Jima during WWII. Under rapid mortar fire by the Japanese troops on Guam, Red says he made a pledge that if he survived the attack, he would spend the rest of his life giving back to people in need. This commitment was exhibited in 1980 when the Village of Lemont experienced a devastating tornado in which many people lost their homes. Ordman responded by opening his Lemont supermarket and telling affected residents they could take any food items from the shelves of the store, free of charge.

Throughout the course of his life, Ordman contributed to hundreds of charitable causes every year. He was honored by the City of Hope as “Man of the Year” in 1983. Red was a charter member of the Lemont VFW Post and was active with the Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America. He was also awarded the Scroll of Honor on behalf of State of Israel Bonds.

Additionally, Ordman served on the Board of Trustees at Silver Cross Hospital and was a catalyst for the launch of many Lemont businesses, including Lemont Savings and Loan and the Lemont Bowling Lanes.

Late in life, Red took an Honor Flight to Washington D.C. to visit the National World War II Memorial.

For 71 years, Red was married to Adeline (Starkman) Ordman, from their Chicago wedding in 1947 until her death in 2018. Together they raised four daughters in Red’s beloved Lemont, Pam (Steve) Bloomberg, Sheila, Neal Scott-Wieder, Marla (Dr. Jeffrey) Yessenow and Lisa Rooth. Red and Adeline had 11 grandchildren: Michael (Robyn) Bloomberg, David (Kim) Bloomberg, Amy (Jeremy) Edelson, Courtney (Eric) Rosenthal, Rachael (Matt) Celinski, Zach (Melissa) Scott, Bradley (Mallory) Lipton, Josh (Jordyn) Lipton, Lauren (Josh) Metz, Jennifer (Ryan) Bach and Jessica Rooth and 17 great-grandchildren.