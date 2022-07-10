Abelardo Duran

Our dad began his journey in Carrizo Springs, TX. As a young adult he enlisted in the United States Army. Upon discharge he moved to Chicago, IL where he met and then married the love of his life: Esperanza Cardona on February 28, 1959. Out of their love for each other he became a father of three - Jesse, Diane, and Diana. He worked hard to provide for his family and after 45 years of service he retired from Sherwin-Williams in Chicago, IL. Upon his retirement he loved spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed watching them achieve milestones in their life and participate in their activities. A memorable attribute that our father exhibited was that he valued education and he encouraged his loved ones to pursue theirs. He also mentored family members in need and was very generous with his resources to those he loved. A character trait that he's passed on to his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and with hope will continue for many generations to come. Our father was greatly loved and he will be dearly missed.