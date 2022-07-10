LANSING, IL - Abelardo Duran age 89 of Lansing Illinois, passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2022. He is survived by his three children: Jesus (Vicki) Duran, Diane (David) Skorch, and Diana (Alfonso) Salgado. Also surviving are his six grandchildren: Jessica Plumlee, Michael Skorch, Alex Salgado, Justin Salgado, Haley Wawrzycki, and Jennifer (Rich) Drangmeister; seven great-grandchildren: Royce Plumlee, Teagan Plumlee, Adelyn Plumlee, Xanthus Wilson, Travin Parker, Cayden Parker, and Becca Drangmeister.
Abelardo was preceded in death by his wife, Esperanza Duran (nee Cardona); his parents: Juan Duran and Maria Del Refugio Ramon Duran; and eight siblings: Imelda Duran, Elugio Duran, Juan Duran, Alfonso Duran, Rafaela Ortiz, Imelda Trevino, Reyes Duran, and Rodolfo Duran Sr.
Our dad began his journey in Carrizo Springs, TX. As a young adult he enlisted in the United States Army. Upon discharge he moved to Chicago, IL where he met and then married the love of his life: Esperanza Cardona on February 28, 1959. Out of their love for each other he became a father of three - Jesse, Diane, and Diana. He worked hard to provide for his family and after 45 years of service he retired from Sherwin-Williams in Chicago, IL. Upon his retirement he loved spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed watching them achieve milestones in their life and participate in their activities. A memorable attribute that our father exhibited was that he valued education and he encouraged his loved ones to pursue theirs. He also mentored family members in need and was very generous with his resources to those he loved. A character trait that he's passed on to his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and with hope will continue for many generations to come. Our father was greatly loved and he will be dearly missed.
Friends are invited to visit with Abelardo's family on Monday, July 11 from 3:00 – 8:00 PM at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Rd., Lansing, IL. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 12 beginning with Prayers at 11:30 AM and proceeding to St. Ann Catholic Church, 3010 Ridge Rd., Lansing, IL for a 12:00 Noon Mass of Christian Burial. Abelardo will be laid to rest with his beloved wife, Esperanza, in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL. www.schroederlauer.com