CHICAGO, IL - Abram E. Brown, age 70 of Chicago, IL passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020 at William J. Riley Memorial Residence in Munster, IN.

Survivors: two sons, Abrian (Charlene) Brown, Sr., and Fidel Garner; one daughter, Arlis Brown; nine grandchildren; two great grandchildren; one brother, Ernie Sykes; two sisters, Versie (George) Tuggle and Mary Ann Brown; special friend, Johnnie Thomas; devoted cousin, Roosevelt (Renae) Jones and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by parents, Esther and Earl Brown; grandsons, Terrance and Tyshaun Smith; brother, George Steve Brown; sisters, Alice Fay Brown and Martha Mae Brown.

Limited Attendance Funeral Services will be held Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME, 4859 Alexander Avenue, East Chicago, Rev. George W. C. Walker, Jr. officiating. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery, Griffith. Visitation wil be held Friday, September 4, 2020 at HINTON & WILIAMS FUNERAL HOME from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Masks, hand sanitizing and social distancing as well as temperature checks will be required.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Brown Family during their time of loss.