Oct. 26, 1937 - Sept. 15, 2022

HOBART - Ada F. Hiller passed away on September 15th, 2022. She was born October 26, 1937, to Roy and Vesta (Kraft) Kittredge while residing in Hobart, IN. Ada graduated from Valparaiso High School in 1955. Then graduated from the School of Nursing at Indiana University in 1959.

She is survived by her son: Kent, of Carmel, IN; and four beloved grandchildren: Kyle (& Rachel), Alexandra, Marcella, and Joshua. She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Becky; her husband, Bill; her brother, Lloyd Kittredge; and her companion of 24 years, Jake Stephic.

She leaves behind a loving family of sister, Jennifer (& Harry) Tice of Three Rivers, MI; sister-in-law, Darlene Kittredge of Chesterton; and former daughter-in-law, Stacey Hiller of Carmel, IN. Also many adoring nieces, nephews; and special friend, Sandy Chouinard, of Carmel, IN.

Ada was an OB/GYN office nurse for 38 years. She always wanted to be a nurse and was so fond of her doctors and patients. She was also an active member of Delta Theta Tau for over 50 years and a member of the 1st Christian church of Valparaiso.

Services will be on Nov. 12th, 2022 from 11:00-12:00 at the 1st Christian Church on Glendale with lunch following. Her body was bequeathed to the Indiana University Medical School for research. In lieu of a flower memorial, donations may be made to the 1st Christian Church of Valparaiso or the Porter County Community Foundation.