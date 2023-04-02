HIGHLAND, IN - Adalia Gonzalez, age 49, of Highland, IN, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. Adalia is survived by her mother, Maria Carmen Gonzalez; sisters: Rosa Maria (Clayborn) Zapata, Maria Carmen (Jesse) Becerra, Nora B. Gonzalez, and Elisa (Todd) Mata; nieces and nephews: Jennifer Maria Zapata, Rafael Ramon Zapata, Jesse Jr., Adam, Jeff, Andrew (Tabita) Becerra; Veronica (Josh) Hunt, and Conrad Mata; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Preceded in death by her father, Ramon Gonzalez.

Adalia worked at Franciscan in Munster and Omni for 25 years. She adored animals and will be dearly missed by all who loved her.

A Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, IN. A Funeral Mass will begin at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 5, DIRECTLY at St. James the Less Catholic Church, 9640 Kennedy Ave, Highland, IN, with Rev. Gregory A. Bim-Merle officiating. Friends may visit with the family at the church from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass. Burial to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lakeshore PAWS or Humane Indiana.