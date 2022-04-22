Adam A. Kalwat

Aug. 25, 1962 - March 28, 2022

HAMMOND - Adam Kalwat, age 59, of Hammond, IN, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Monday, March 28, 2022. He was born August 25, 1962, to the late Helen and Emil Kalwat.

He is survived by two children: Michael (Danielle) Kalwat and Kimberley (Garrett) Pauwels; four siblings: Sue (Brett) Goad, Thomas (Donna) Kalwat, Jerrold (Julie) Kalwat, and Kathleen (Michael) Dumler; and a grandchild, Clara Kalwat.

Adam was a devoted and caring son, brother and father. Adam was an excellent cook and a lifelong Chicago White Sox fan.

A celebration of life will be private. Interment is planned at Oakland Memory Lanes Cemetery in Dolton, IL.

Please donate in Adam's memory to: St. Jude Children's Hospital: https://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR/GiftFunds/GiftFunds?px=7458188&pg=personal&fr_id=39300

Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation: https://www2.jdrf.org/site/TR?fr_id=8506&pg=personal&px=13214405