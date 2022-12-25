Adam Arthur Rau

To Our Dearest Son and Brother, Adam, Soon it will be Christmas Day and your memories will come alive. It was many years ago, December 24, 1985 since you left us. The pain is still in our hearts, but you comfort us with your memories. Know that we miss you now and always, but especially this time of the year. It was always a happy time we shared with each other and we still cherish them now. Merry Christmas Our Precious Son and Brother. Loving and missing you always, Mom, Dad, Maria, Tina and Donna.